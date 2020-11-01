Modified races returning to Martinsville, Richmond in 2021

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announced Sunday that it will return to Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway in 2021.

The modified tour will race at Martinsville on April 8, 2021. It will mark the track’s first modified race since 2010. The track also will host the Xfinity Series on April 9 and the Cup Series on April 10. The series was scheduled to have returned this season but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series first raced at Martinsville in 1948 and was a staple at the track from 1960-2002 and from 2005-10.

The modified series will race at Richmond on Sept. 10, 2021. It will mark the first modified race at Richmond since 2002. Richmond’s fall weekend will include three races over two days. A day after the modified race, the track will host a day-night doubleheader with Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

The modified tour first raced at Richmond in 1948. Richmond hosted the modern-day modified series from 1990-93, 1997 and 1999-2002.

The 2021 Whelen Modified Tour schedule will be announced at a later date. The 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also will be announced at a later date.

Start time and TV networks for Xfinity and Cup races will be announced at a later time.