Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, forecast, TV details

Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway marks the final chance for drivers to secure a spot in the championship race.

Only Joey Logano has secured a spot among the final four at Phoenix by winning at Kansas. Kyle Busch’s victory last week at Texas prevented any of the remaining playoff-eligible drivers from securing a spot in the title race.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski go into Sunday’s race at Martinsville (2 p.m. ET on NBC) in a transfer spot for the championship event. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are outside a transfer spot.

“I want to win,” said Keseleowski, who holds the final transfer spot. “I know we’re gonna have a shot starting from the pole and having the first pit stall. That’s as good a shot as you’re gonna get at Martinsville out of the gate. Of course, you’ve got to execute and deliver during the race, but I’m certainly going there to win and not thinking of anything differently.”

Here are the details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 2:04 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 1:50 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) around the 0.526-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kyle Busch snapped his 33-race winless streak with his victory in Wednesday’s rain-delayed race at Texas. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Christopher Bell placed a career-high third.

LAST RACE AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. led 132 laps in winning the June race. Ryan Blaney finished second. Brad Keselowski was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

