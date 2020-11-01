Cup Series clinch scenarios to make title race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Three of the four spots in the Cup championship race will be determined in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Only Joey Logano has secured a spot in the title race with his victory at Kansas two weeks ago. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski enter today’s race holding the the final three transfer spots. Harvick is 42 points above the cutline. Hamlin is 27 points above the cutline. Keselowski is 25 points above the cutline.

Those outside a transfer spot are Alex Bowman (-25 points from cutline), Chase Elliott (-25), Martin Truex Jr. (-36) and Kurt Busch (-81).

Here are the clinch scenarios to make the title race

Can Clinch via Points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 37 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 53 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 55 points

Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Brad Keselowski and being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 14 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 29 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 31 points

Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch