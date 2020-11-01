Martinsville Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott needed to win to advance to the championship round and did so. In the process it led to Kevin Harvick being eliminated from title contention.

Elliott led 236 of 500 laps to score his first win at Martinsville and his first victory at a short track. Ryan Blaney finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch.

Among the other playoff contenders, Alex Bowman placed sixth, Denny Hamlin was 11th, Kevin Harvick was 17th and Martin Truex Jr. was 22nd.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski will race for the Cup championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano has clinched previously with his win at Kansas. Elliott, Hamlin and Keselowski transferred from Martinsville. Hamlin finished nine points above the cutline. Keselowski placed eighth above the cutline.

Kevin Harvick (-8 points), Alex Bowman (-28), Martin Truex Jr. (-52) and Kurt Busch (-86) all failed to advance.

Harvick won a series-high nine races this year but won’t be racing for a title.

Click here for driver points

Click here for driver points reset for Phoenix