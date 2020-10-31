Harrison Burton wins Martinsville Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Harrison Burton didn’t need any last-lap dramatics to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway for his second consecutive victory.

Burton won comfortably a week after he took the lead on the last lap to win at Texas.

“Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at,” Burton said after his fourth win of the year.

The race also was the last even in the Round of 8, setting the field for the title race. Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley all transferred to the title race.

They join Chase Briscoe in next weekend’s championship event at Phoenix. Briscoe had secured his spot with his Kansas win two weeks ago. Cindric, Allgaier and Haley each entered Saturday’s race in a transfer spot.

This is the fourth time Allgaier has made the title race. It will be the first championship round appearance for Briscoe, Cindric and Haley.

Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg all saw their title hopes end Saturday.

Allgaier finished second in Saturday’s race to Burton and was followed by Gragson, Jeb Burton and Chastain.

Burton is the youngest Xfinity winner at Martinsville at age 22 years and 22 days, breaking the record held by his father, Jeff, at 23 years, 2 months, 24 days.

The event was the first Xfinity Series race at Martinsville since 2006.

The Championship 4 is set for the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series! We'll see you Saturday at 5PM on NBCSN. pic.twitter.com/XywATDNAF7 — #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 31, 2020

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton’s victory was his second in a row. … Justin Allgaier (finished second), Austin Cindric (10th) and Justin Haley (12th) each secured spots in next week’s title race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: AJ Allmendinger had a left rear tire go flat while leading with about 50 laps to go, allowing Harrison Burton to take the lead and go on to win the race. Allmendinger finished 26th.

NEXT: The season concludes with the championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN).