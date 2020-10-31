Martinsville Xfinity race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Harrison Burton scored his second win in a row, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville.

The race was the first time the series has competed at the historic half-mile track since 2006. Burton became the track’s youngest Xfinity winner, surpassing his father, Jeff, with that mark. Harrison is 22 years and 22 days.

Justin Allgaier finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain.

POINTS

Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley each secured the final three spots in next weekend’s title race at Phoenix Raceway. They join Chase Briscoe, who had previously secured a spot in that race with his Kansas victory two weeks ago.

Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg saw their title hopes end Saturday.

