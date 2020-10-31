Xfinity Series clinch scenarios to make title race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Three of the four spots in the Xfinity championship race will be determined in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Only Chase Briscoe is guaranteed a spot in the title race. The other three spots will be contested among Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg.

Cindric, Allgaier and Haley enter the race holding those final three transfer spots. Jones is 4 points behind Haley for the final transfer spot. Chastain is 15 points behind Jones. Gragson is 24 points behind Jones. Sieg is 43 points behind Jones.

Here are the clinch scenarios to make the title race

Can Clinch via Points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver (in this round) in the standings.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 46 points

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 52 points

Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver (in this round) in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier or Justin Haley and being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings.