NASCAR reveals 2021 Xfinity schedule

The 2021 Xfinity schedule will follow most of next year’s Cup schedule, joining the Cup Series on 32 of 33 race weekends next year.

The lone Xfinity race that will not be held in conjunction with the Cup Series next year will be the Mid-Ohio race on June 5.

The Xfinity regular season begins Feb. 13 at Daytona. The regular season ends Sept. 17 at Bristol. The seven-race playoffs will begin Sept. 25 at Las Vegas.

The series will follow the Cup Series to Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway. The Xfinity Series will race at COTA on May 22 and at Nashville on June 19.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development, in a statement. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

Iowa Speedway is not back on the Xfinity schedule. The series had raced there since 2009. The track said in a statement that it does not anticipate hosing a Truck Series race in 2021.

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE