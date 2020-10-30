Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin confirmed Friday that Mike Wheeler will be Bubba Wallace‘s crew chief next season for 23XI Racing, the team owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Wheeler served as Hamlin’s crew chief for six races in 2014 and then from 2016-18. They won five races together but separated after a winless season in 2018. Wheeler moved to Leavine Family Racing in 2019 to be Matt DiBenedetto‘s crew chief and then became the competition director for the team for this season.

Wheeler became available with Leavine Family Racing leaving the sport after this season.

Earlier Friday, it was announced that 23XI Racing will partner with Toyota and align with Joe Gibbs Racing. 23XI Racing will make its debut with Wallace in the 2021 Daytona 500.