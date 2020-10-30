Martinsville Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Needing a win to make it to the championship race, Grant Enfinger held off the field on a two-lap shootout to win Friday night’s Truck race at Martinsville Speedway.

ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes, also needing a win to transfer to the title race, finished second. Zane Smith placed third and was followed by Christian Eckes and Matt Crafton.

Grant Enfinger joins Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith in the championship round next week at Phoenix. Moffitt and Creed had previously clinched a spot. Enfinger earned a spot by winning. Smith took the final spot, beating reigning series champ Matt Crafton for that spot by three points.

