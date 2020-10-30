Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who will join Chase Briscoe in the Xfinity Series championship race? The answer will come with Saturday’s Martinsville Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Three spots remain for the championship round Nov. 7 at Phoenix.

Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley hold the final three transfer spots for the championship round entering Martinsville. Cindric is 14 points above the cutline. Allgaier is eight points above the cutline. Haley is four points above the cutline.

Those outside a transfer spot are Brandon Jones (-4 points), Ross Chastain (-15), Noah Gragson (-24) and Ryan Sieg (-43).

Adding to the intrigue is that the Xfinity Series has not raced at Martinsville since 2006. That leads to many questions for drivers and teams. Who will win? Who will advance to the title race?

Here is all the info for the Saturday Martinsville Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:33 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) around the 0.526-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBC at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 53 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Harrison Burton passed Noah Gragson in the final corner on the last lap to win last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Gragson was second. Anthony Alfredo placed third.

LAST RACE AT MARTINSVILLE: Kevin Harvick won a race slowed 19 times by caution on July, 22, 2006, back when the series was known as the Busch Series. Clint Bowyer finished second. Denny Hamlin placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup