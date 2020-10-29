Positive COVID-19 tests sideline pit crew for William Byron

William Byron‘s pit crew did not service his car Wednesday night at Texas and will not do so Sunday at Martinsville after multiple positive COIVD-19 tests, the team confirmed Thursday.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Thursday:

“Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the No. 24 team’s full over-the-wall pit crew did not compete Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway and will not compete Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. The status of other team personnel has not been not affected. The No. 47 pit crew, which is staffed by Hendrick Motorsports, is serving as the No. 24 team’s interim pit crew. Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of our team members and follows recommendations from the CDC, OSHA and NCDHHS regarding the handling of positive COVID-19 tests.”

This is the first time a Cup pit crew unit has been sidelined by positive tests. Two full-time Cup drivers and one-part-time Cup driver have tested positive this year.

Jimmie Johnson missed the Indianapolis race in July after he tested positive. Austin Dillon missed the Daytona road course race in August after he tested positive. Part-time Cup driver Brendan Gaughan tested positive in July. He recovered before he was scheduled to compete in a Cup race.