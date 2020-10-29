Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The final chance for playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series to advance to the championship race comes this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The Truck Series races Friday night. Brett Moffitt, the 2018 series champ, and Sheldon Creed have secured spots in the title race, leaving two spots to be filld.

The Xfinity Series races Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Only Chase Briscoe has secured a spot in the championship race, leaving three spots to be determined at Martinsville.

The Cup Series races Sunday (2 p.m. ET on NBC). Joey Logano has secured a spot in the title race at Phoenix.

Martinsville weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 30

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

1 – 7 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening in progress

1 p.m. — Truck Series garage opens

1:30 – 2 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

4 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

8 p.m. — Truck Series race; 200 laps/105.2 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR)

10:30 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:30 – 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity haulers (screening and equipment unload)

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

1 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

1:30 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

3:20 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to their vehicles

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race; 250 laps/131.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

6:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers exit

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Sunday, Nov. 1

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress

7 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1:50 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars

2 p.m. — Cup race; 500 laps/263 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

6:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit