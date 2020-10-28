Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed will lead the Martinsville Truck starting lineup to the green flag Friday night.

Creed will be joined on the front row by Zane Smith. Austin Hill starts third and will be followed by Brett Moffitt and Matt Crafton.

Xfinity playoff driver Brandon Jones, seeking more experience at Martinsville, will start ninth in a truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Shop foreman Wes Ward will serve as Jones’ crew chief because Danny Stockman serves a suspension after a wheel fell off the No. 51 truck last weekend at Texas.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

The Martinsville race is the final chance for drivers to secure a spot in the championship race. Moffitt, who won the 2018 title, and Creed, who won last weekend at Texas, have secured spots in the title race. Two spots remain.

Hill and Smith hold the final two transfer spots. Hill is 27 points ahead of the cutline. Smith is 12 points ahead of the cutline.

Those outside a transfer spot are Crafton (-12), Grant Enfinger (-42), Ben Rhodes (-45) and Tyler Ankrum (-79).

The Martinsville Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway

Race time: 8 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Martinsville Speedway; Martinsville, Virginia (0.526-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (105.2 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 50. Stage 2 ends Lap 100.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Martinsville (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Cup race: Sunday at Martinsville (500 laps, 263 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC