Austin Cindric will start on the pole and lead the Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag Saturday.

This is the first Xfinity race at Martinsville since 2006 and the second in the last 25 years.

Cindric will be joined on the front row by Noah Gragson. Last weekend, Gragson was passed for the win on the final corner of the final lap by Harrison Burton. Justin Haley starts third. Ross Chastain starts fourth. Chase Briscoe starts fifth.

The race, which will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, is the final chance for playoff drivers to secure a spot in the championship race. Only Briscoe is guaranteed a spot in the final at Phoenix.

Cindric (14 points above the cutline), Justin Allgaier (+8) and Haley (+4) enter the event in the final transfer spots. Those outside a transfer spot are Brandon Jones (-4), Chastain (-15), Gragson (-24) and Ryan Sieg (-43).

The Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Martinsville Speedway; Martinsville, Virginia (0.526-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (131.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Friday at Martinsville (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Martinsville (500 laps, 263 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC