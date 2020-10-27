Tuesday race at Texas would set NASCAR Cup record

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Provided NASCAR can resume its rain-delayed race Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway, the Cup Series will set a record for most days of the week raced during a season in the modern era.

By racing Tuesday, it would mark the sixth different day of the week the Cup Series will have raced in 2020. That’s not been done in NASCAR’s modern era, which began in 1972.

The race is scheduled to resume at noon ET Tuesday on NBCSN. Fifty-two of the 334 laps are complete. Teams must get to lap 167 – halfway – for the event to be considered official.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 39 degrees and a 17% chance of rain when the race is scheduled to resume. The chance of rain is less than 40% during the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to top 40 degrees much of the day. Persistent mist and light rain prevented the event from resuming Sunday and Monday.

The 2020 season has created multiple scheduling opportunities, putting NASCAR races on days the Cup Series typically doesn’t race.

Here’s the breakdown by day:

Twenty-seven of the 34 Cup races run this season were held on Saturday or Sunday.

Talladega’s race in June was postponed by rain to Monday.

Texas would be the first race this year on a Tuesday.

The second Darlington race in May and the June Martinsville race were held on a Wednesday.

Charlotte’s second race in May was postponed to Thursday when rain prevented it from being held Wednesday. The Kansas race in July was held on a Thursday, giving teams a rare weekend off.

Friday is the only day of the week that Cup has not run a race this season. And is not scheduled to do so.

The remaining two Cup races – Martinsville and the season finale at Phoenix – are both scheduled to be run on a Sunday.