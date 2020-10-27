Rain has prevented NASCAR from resuming the Cup playoff race for a second consecutive day. The race has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. ET Wednesday and will air on NBCSN.

The race has been under a delay since Sunday afternoon. NASCAR had its best chance of resuming the race Tuesday night. Series officials announced an intention to grid cars at 8 p.m. ET and fire engines at 8:30 p.m. ET. Rain returned shortly after the announcement and was too much to overcome.

Fifty-two of the 334 laps are complete. Clint Bowyer is the leader. The race must get to lap 167 – halfway – for the event to be considered official.

The wunderground.com forecast for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies with a high of 48 degrees and a 39% chance of rain for the resumption of the race.

NASCAR states that if the race can be completed Wednesday, then Martinsville’s weekend schedule will be able to remain the same. Any additional postponements, NASCAR stated, will require an adjustment to the Martinsville schedule. Trucks are scheduled to race at Martinsville on Friday, followed by Xfinity on Saturday and Cup on Sunday.

RUNNING ORDER AFTER 52 LAPS: