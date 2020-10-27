Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run one Xfinity race in 2021

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will run one Xfinity Series race in 2021, JR Motorsports announced as part of an extension with Unilever.

The team announced Tuesday that Unilever and its brands would be the primary sponsor in seven Xfinity races for JR Motorsports, including one race with Earnhardt. His race for next year has not been announced. He has raced at least one Xfinity race with a Unilever brand since 2009.

This will mark the 13th year of partnership between the company and the team. Unilever brands have been on JRM cars for more than 100 races.

“My partnership with Unilever has grown so much over the years, and I’m proud to say they’ve been a huge part of what we’ve built at JRM,” Earnhardt said in a statement from the team. “Unilever’s commitment to our team and the series has been unwavering, and we’re prepared to take that success even further.”

Details on what Unilever brands will be on JRM cars and for what races will be announced later.