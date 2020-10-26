Rudy Fugle to be William Byron’s crew chief in 2021

Rudy Fugle will reunite with William Byron to be Byron’s crew chief next season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday.

Fugle served as Byron’s crew chief at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. They combined to win seven races in 23 starts. Fugle has 28 Truck series wins, tying him for second on the all-time list for crew chiefs. He also has two Truck driver championships and fiver Truck owner titles.

Fugle takes over for Chad Knaus, who will move into an executive position at Hendrick after the season.

“I’m excited to work with Rudy again,” Byron said in a statement. “We have a great team in place, and I know he will be the right leader to keep moving us forward. I’ve seen first-hand what he’s capable of, his competitive nature and the high standards he has. With Rudy, I believe we’ll have a chance to win every single time we go to the racetrack, which is what both of us expect.”

Fugle also has worked with Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Greg Biffle and Noah Gragson.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rudy,” said Jeff Andrews, general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “His teams have consistently performed at a championship level for many years. We believe he’s an excellent fit for our culture and will mesh extremely well with our other crew chiefs and competition personnel. In addition, Rudy and William have proven to be a successful combination with a high level of communication and trust in one another.”

Fugle will join the organization in mid-Novembrer.

“The opportunity to join Hendrick Motorsports is incredible for me and my family,” Fugle said in a statement from the team. “The No. 24 has always been one of the premier teams in racing. We have the owner, the driver, the people and the resources to continue that tradition. William is a great talent, and we have a very strong working relationship. I’m confident in what this team can accomplish and look forward to the challenge of competing at the Cup level.”