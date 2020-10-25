Texas Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed took the lead on an overtime restart and went on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The win advances Creed to the championship race at Phoenix.

Austin Hill, who lost the lead to Creed late, finished second. He was followed by Zane Smith, Raphael Lessard and Brett Moffitt.

Creed and Moffitt have both clinched spots in the Phoenix title race. The final two spots will be determined Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.

POINTS

Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffit are both in the championship race at Phoenix. Austin Hill and Zane Smith hold the other two spots. Those outside a cutoff spot are Matt Crafton (-12), Grant Enfinger (-42), Ben Rhodes (-45) and Tyler Ankrum (-79).

