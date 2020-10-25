Texas Cup race to resume Monday morning

By Dustin LongOct 25, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR postponed Sunday’s Cup race to 10 a.m. ET Monday because of rain. The race will be televised by NBCSN.

The race will resume where Sunday’s event was stopped. Fifty-two of the 334 laps have been completed.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday at Texas calls for a high of 50 degrees and an 88% chance of rain at the schedule resumption. Rain is in the forecast throughout the day.

Sunday’s race was stopped after 52 laps with Clint Bowyer leading.

Kevin Harvick hit the wall early while leading. His car pancaked the right side. He said the track was wet from the mist. He was was 36th and one lap down when the race was stopped by the rain.

The running order after 52 laps:

  1. Clint Bowyer
  2. Jimmie Johnson
  3. Erik Jones
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Martin Truex Jr.
  6. Chase Elliott
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Tyler Reddick
  12. William Byron
  13. Matt DiBenedetto
  14. Kurt Busch
  15. Denny Hamlin
  16. Matt Kenseth
  17. Christopher Bell
  18. Alex Bowman
  19. John Hunter Nemechek
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. Bubba Wallace
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Ryan Newman
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Corey LaJoie
  26. Ryan Preece
  27. Aric Almirola
  28. Ty Dillon
  29. Joey Gase
  30. Garrett Smithley
  31. Timmy Hill
  32. Daniel Suarez
  33. Chad Finchum
  34. Brennan Poole
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Kevin Harvick
  37. Josh Bilicki
  38. Chris Buescher
  39. Quin Houff
  40. J.J. Yeley