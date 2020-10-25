Texas Cup race to resume Monday morning

NASCAR postponed Sunday’s Cup race to 10 a.m. ET Monday because of rain. The race will be televised by NBCSN.
The race will resume where Sunday’s event was stopped. Fifty-two of the 334 laps have been completed.
The wunderground.com forecast for Monday at Texas calls for a high of 50 degrees and an 88% chance of rain at the schedule resumption. Rain is in the forecast throughout the day.
Sunday’s race was stopped after 52 laps with Clint Bowyer leading.
Kevin Harvick hit the wall early while leading. His car pancaked the right side. He said the track was wet from the mist. He was was 36th and one lap down when the race was stopped by the rain.
The running order after 52 laps:
- Clint Bowyer
- Jimmie Johnson
- Erik Jones
- Joey Logano
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Chase Elliott
- Ryan Blaney
- Austin Dillon
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Busch
- Tyler Reddick
- William Byron
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Kurt Busch
- Denny Hamlin
- Matt Kenseth
- Christopher Bell
- Alex Bowman
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Bubba Wallace
- Michael McDowell
- Ryan Newman
- Cole Custer
- Corey LaJoie
- Ryan Preece
- Aric Almirola
- Ty Dillon
- Joey Gase
- Garrett Smithley
- Timmy Hill
- Daniel Suarez
- Chad Finchum
- Brennan Poole
- Reed Sorenson
- Kevin Harvick
- Josh Bilicki
- Chris Buescher
- Quin Houff
- J.J. Yeley