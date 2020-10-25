Texas Cup race to resume Monday morning

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR postponed Sunday’s Cup race to 10 a.m. ET Monday because of rain. The race will be televised by NBCSN.

The race will resume where Sunday’s event was stopped. Fifty-two of the 334 laps have been completed.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday at Texas calls for a high of 50 degrees and an 88% chance of rain at the schedule resumption. Rain is in the forecast throughout the day.

Sunday’s race was stopped after 52 laps with Clint Bowyer leading.

Kevin Harvick hit the wall early while leading. His car pancaked the right side. He said the track was wet from the mist. He was was 36th and one lap down when the race was stopped by the rain.

The running order after 52 laps: