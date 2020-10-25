Monday Texas Cup race: Start time, forecast, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Persistent rain Sunday forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup playoff race to Monday morning at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

The middle event in the Round of 8 had run 52 of 334 laps when the field was brought down pit road because of rain. After about four hours of attempting to dry the track, NASCAR announced the postponement. Clint Bowyer was leading when the race was stopped.

A spot in next month’s championship race is up for grabs should a playoff driver win Monday’s race. Joey Logano secured a spot in the Phoenix season finale by winning last weekend at Kansas.

Here is all the info for the Monday Cup race at Texas:

(All times are Eastern)

RESUMPTION: The race is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Fifty-two laps have been completed.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105. Stage 2 ends on Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 10 a.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees and an 88 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

SUNDAY’S RACE: Kevin Harvick is 36th, running a lap down, after he hit the wall while leading. He cited moisture as the cause. … Clint Bowyer led when the race was halted by rain. Jimmie Johnson is second and followed by Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Austin Dillon used a two-tire pit stop to get to the front and went on to win the July race. Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick was second. Joey Logano placed third.

RUNNING ORDER AFTER 52 LAPS: