Justin Allgaier calls Ross Chastain ‘two-faced’ after Texas incident

Justin Allgaier called Ross Chastain “two-faced” for what he says and how he drives after an incident between them late in Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier’s car could not continue and he finished 26th. Chastain placed 16th. Harrison Burton won.

Three spots remain in the Xfinity Series title race heading into next weekend’s event at Martinsville Speedway, the final race in the Round of 8. Allgaier holds one of the three transfer spots. He is eight points above the cutline. Chastain is 15 points below the cutline.

Saturday’s race dramatically changed on a restart with 26 laps to go.

Allgaier restarted on the inside of the front row and was leading off Turn 2 when he came up the track and made slight contact with Chastain, slowing both. Additional contact sent Allgaier into Brandon Jones‘ car. Jones hit Chastain’s car, sending it into a slide.

“(Austin Cindric) gave me a great push on the restart and was doing a great job to keep me down into Turn 1,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I knew I wasn’t going to be able to hang the bottom, so I tried to drift up a little bit, trying to leave (Chastain) as much room as I could.

“When (Chastain) got to my quarter panel, we got loose. Then right here (as Allgaier watched a replay), he just decided to hang a left because he’s aggravated and wrecks the whole field. It’s a shame not only for our team but everybody else. Ross is pretty two-faced and says a lot of things outside the race car and drives like this on the racetrack a lot of the times. It’s pretty disappointing.”

Said Chastain to NBCSN about the incident with Allgaier: “It’s my fault. We had a race winner today. … We brought a race-winning racecar to the track today and driver error. I made too many mistakes there. I don’t deserve what I have in front of me, I don’t deserve to drive this race car to be honest. To make those mistakes is absolutely unacceptable.”

"I don't deserve to drive this race car. To make those mistakes is absolutely unacceptable."@RossChastain takes the blame for the incident that cost him, Justin Allgaier, and Brandon Jones a chance to win and advance in the #NASCARPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/OwUdBhT8ZC — #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 25, 2020

The incident is not the first between Allgaier and Chastain. They ran into each other at Watkins Glen last year. Chastain’s contact wrecked Allgaier. Later in the race, Allgaier wrecked Chastain.

“Ross and I have had a rocky relationship,” Allgaier told NBCSN last year at Watkins Glen. “We’ve had some contact in the past. He took advantage in the bus stop and wrecked me on purpose. That was disappointing. I had every intention of probably turning him around. I didn’t want to put him in the fence. My apologies to (car owner) Johnny Davis and that 4 team. I had no intention of wrecking that car, but I wanted to make sure that I got the point across. That’s not the first time that he’s run into me and hurt our day. It’s just frustrating when people race you like that week in and week out.”

Allgaier also detailed that day at Watkins Glen other incidents he’s had with Chastain in this frontstretch.com story from that event.