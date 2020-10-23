Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod to have charter with new team

B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft announced Friday that they will partner with Joe Falk in owning a Cup team next season.

McLeod said he and Tifft have obtained Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of Circle Sport Racing’s charter. St. Hilaire announced Thursday that he had divested in his portion of the charter and that Go Fas Racing will cut back to a limited Cup schedule next year.

In a statement from McLeod and Tifft: “NASCAR’s new business model that will come to fruition in 2022 with the Next Gen car makes our vision possible. We are committed to being a staple in the sport for many years to come. There are more details to release and we’ll announce all aspects of them in the near future. Thanks for your support and looking forward to starting this new venture in 2021.”

McLeod and Tifft have known each other for years. McLeod mentored Tifft early in Tifft’s racing career. McLeod has owned and raced in Cup and Xfinity. He has started 16 Cup races this year and has 57 career series starts. He has run in 28 Xfinity races this year and 153 in his career. McLeod has owned cars in the Xfinity Series since 2016 and owned a Cup car starting this year.

Tifft had his Cup rookie season in 2019 shortened when he suffered a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. He parted ways with Front Row Motorsports after the 2019 season to “focus on my health.”

Tifft competed full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and ’18. He was with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and moved to Richard Childress Racing the following season.