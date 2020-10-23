Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV details

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Who will join Chase Briscoe in the Xfinity Series championship race? An answer could come with the Saturday Texas Xfinity race if the winner is a playoff driver.

Two races remain to set the championship field. Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric go into the Texas race holding transfer spots to next month’s championship event. Cindric holds the final transfer spot.

Justin Haley trails Cindric by two points. Ross Chastain trails Cindric by 12 points. Ryan Sieg trails Cindric by 17 points. Noah Gragson trails Cindric by 33 points.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Texas Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 4:30 p.m. Melissa Harrell will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 4 p.m. Race broadcast follows on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 63 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe earned a spot in the championship race by winning last weekend at Kansas Speedway for his ninth victory of the season. Daniel Hemric placed second. Ryan Sieg finished third.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Austin Cindric was declared the winner after Kyle Busch‘s car failed inspection after the race. Chase Briscoe placed second. Justin Allgaier was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup