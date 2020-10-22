Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

All three NASCAR national series will be at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. This will be the middle race in the Round of 8 for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

Each series has had one driver qualify for the championship race. Joey Logano advanced in Cup. Chase Briscoe advanced in Xfinity. Brett Moffitt advanced in the Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series races on Saturday. The Truck and Cup Series race on Sunday.

Texas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 23

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 p.m. — Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress

10 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

4:20 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to their vehicles

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR)

5 – 9 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening in progress

5 – 10 p.m. — Truck Series garage open

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

5:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

6 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7 p.m. — Xfinity haulers exit

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Sunday, Oct. 25

8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress

8:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens

9 – 11 a.m. — Truck Series garage access screening in progress

9 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

11:40 a.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

11:45 a.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

12 p.m. — Truck Series race; 147 laps/220.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit

3:10 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their vehicles

3:15 p.m. — Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Cup race; 334 laps/501 miles(NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Cup haulers exit