The Cup team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin will field a No. 23 for Bubba Wallace next year and be known as 23XI Racing – pronounced 23 11 Racing.

The team name plays on the numbers that both Jordan and Hamlin have been aligned with in their sports careers. Jordan wore No. 23 throughout most of his basketball career. The XI represents 11 in Roman numerals. Hamlin has had No. 11 in his Cup career.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner said in a statement about 23XI Racing: “Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

The team will make its debut in next year’s Daytona 500.