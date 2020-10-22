Go Fas Racing to scale back to limited Cup schedule

Go Fas Racing will scale back to a limited Cup schedule next season, the team announced Thursday.

“It has been a lot of fun over the years but with the evolution of life, your priorities change,” car owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement from the team. “With my son [and GM of Go Fas] Mason moving on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel its time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a smaller scale going forward.

“I can’t say enough about how NASCAR has built and maintained their business model during the current pandemic and how exciting the schedule looks for 2021. We will keep four to five cars and anticipate running five to six races in 2021 at tracks we enjoy and make financial sense.”

Corey LaJoie had previously announced he would not be returning to Go Fas Racing after this season. LaJoie has not announced where he’ll race next season. This is LaJoie’s second season with the team. He took over for Matt DiBenedetto in 2019 after DiBenedetto ran for the team for two years.

Car owner Archie St. Hilaire operated Go Green Racing until merging it with Fas Lane Racing in 2014 to create Go Fas

St. Hilaire will relinquish the portion of the charter he controls with Joe Falk to another partner after this season.

A report by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass stated that the portion of the charter owned by St. Hilaire had been sold to a team that will be run by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. Pockrass reported that Tifft declined comment.