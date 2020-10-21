Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed will start on the pole and lead the Texas Truck starting lineup to the green flag Sunday.

Creed will be joined on the front row by Brett Moffitt, who won last weekend at Kansas. That victory advanced Moffitt, the 2018 series champion, to the title race. Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, which precedes the Cup race, is the middle event in the Round of 8.

Austin Hill will start third and be followed by Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

Natalie Decker returns to the series and starts 27th in the 37-truck field. It’s her first start since Bristol on Sept. 17. She was not cleared to race at Las Vegas and Talladega because of health issues and was not scheduled to compete at Kansas.

The Texas Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Race time: 12 p.m. ET, Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile oval)

Length: 147 laps (220.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 35. Stage 2 ends Lap 70.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas (200 laps, 300 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Sunday at Texas (334 laps, 501 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN