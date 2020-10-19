Texas entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams head to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the middle race in the Round of 8 for each series.

Joey Logano (Cup), Chase Briscoe (Xfinity) and Brett Moffitt (Trucks) have each clinched a spot in the championship race for their respective series.

Here are the preliminary Texas entry lists:

Cup – Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for the playoff race. Austin Dillon won the July race. Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick was second. Joey Logano, who won this past weekend’s race at Kansas, placed third.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-six cars are entered. Anthony Alfredo, who walked away from a wild wreck at Kansas that ended with his car sliding on its roof, is back in the No. 21 car for Richard Childress Racing. Austin Cindric won at Texas in July.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – SpeedyCash.com 400 (12 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-seven trucks are entered. The series is the first part of a Sunday doubleheader with the Cup Series. Kyle Busch, who is not entered this weekend, won the July Truck race at Texas. Christian Eckes was second. Matt Crafton was third.

Click here for Truck entry list