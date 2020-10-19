Cup playoff standings heading to Texas

Joey Logano is headed to the championship race for the fourth time in his career. leaving three spots open for the Nov. 8 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano earned his spot by winning Sunday at Kansas Speedway. He entered the race outside a transfer spot. His victory knocked Chase Elliott out of a transfer spot. Elliott heads to Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN) eight points behind Brad Keselowski for the final transfer spot.

Two races remain in the Round of 8: Texas and Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1 on NBC).

All three of the remaining Chevrolet playoff teams are outside a cutoff spot: Elliott is fifth, Alex Bowman is sixth and Kurt Busch is eighth. Bowman finished third but saw his deficit to the cutoff spot increase with Logano winning and moving the cutline higher. Chevrolet has not had a driver in the title race since 2016 when Jimmie Johnson won his seventh and final crown.

The other driver outside a transfer spot is Martin Truex Jr., who said after Sunday’s race that he’s probably in a “must-win” situation to return to the title race for the fourth consecutive year.

Drivers in red are below the cutline in the Cup playoff standings. Drivers in yellow hold the transfer spots for the championship race. Those in green have clinched a spot in the championship.