Kansas Cup race results, driver points report

Joey Logano scored his third win of the season, but first since March 8, Sunday at Kansas Speedway to become the first driver to advance to the Nov. 8 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano held off Kevin Harvick in leading the last 45 laps. Harvick finished second and was followed by Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, who remains winless this season.

Two playoff drivers finished outside the top 10. Denny Hamlin was 15th after hitting the wall and losing a lap to make repairs. Kurt Busch finished 38th after an engine blew on his No. 1 Chevrolet.

POINTS

Joey Logano’s win moves him into the title race, leaving three spots left. Kevin Harvick is second, 41 points ahead of the cutoff. Denny Hamlin (+20) and Brad Keselowski (+8) also are in current transfer spots.

Chase Elliott is the first driver outside a transfer spot. He fell from fourth to fifth in the playoff standings because of the victory by Logano, who started the day behind Elliott in points. Alex Bowman is 27 points out of the final transfer spot. Martin Truex Jr. is 31 points out of the transfer spot and Kurt Busch is 73 points back.

