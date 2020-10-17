Saturday Kansas Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV details

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Eight drivers remain in the playoffs and their quest to advance to the championship race continues at the Saturday Kansas Xfinity race.

Brandon Jones has won the past two series races at this 1.5-mile track. His July victory featured a last-lap pass of Austin Cindric.

Chase Briscoe, Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson enter this round in a transfer position to the Nov. 7 title race at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson holds the final transfer spot. Justin Haley trails Gragson by two points. Jones trails Gragson by five points. Ross Chastain trails Gragson by 15 points. Ryan Sieg trails Gragson by 23 points.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Kansas Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Clint Bowyer will give the command to fire engines at 6:51 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon. Drivers report to their cars at 6:35 p.m. The invocation will be given by University of Kansas Health System Reverend Al Henager at 6:43 p.m. Recording artists CB30 will perform the national anthem at 6:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Race broadcast follows on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: AJ Allmendinger won in the rain at the Charlotte Roval. Noah Gragson placed second. Daniel Hemric finished third.

LAST RACE AT KANSAS: Brandon Jones passed Austin Cindric on the last lap to win the July race. Cindric was second. Harrison Burton placed third..

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup