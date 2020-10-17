Hailie Deegan to run Truck schedule in 2021

Hailie Deegan, who made her NASCAR Truck Series debut Saturday at Kansas Speedway, will move up to that series in 2021, Ford and DGR-Crosley announced.

Deegan was the ARCA Rookie of the Year this season. She finished third in the points.

She finished 16th on Saturday, setting a series record for best finish by a female in her Truck debut. Johanna Long previously held the record with a 17th-place finish in July 2010 at what is now Lucas Oil Raceway.

Deegan said after Saturday’s race that the team is still working on sponsorship to assure a full-season schedule for next year but expects those deals to be finalized.

“We are very happy with Hailie’s progress as demonstrated in her first year as a part of our Ford Performance driver development program” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, in a statement. “Continuing with the consistency from DGR-Crosley, Hailie is ready to make the step to the NASCAR Truck Series providing some intense competition and great racing.”

“I’ve enjoyed watching Hailie progress in the ARCA Menards Series this season and prepare for the next step in her racing career, moving up to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021,” said David Gilliland, co-owner, DGR-Crosley, in a statement. “I’m happy DGR-Crosley can be part of her learning process as she transitions to the next level of competition and we’re all excited to start prepping for next season with her.”

Deegan started in Toyota’s driver development program and moved to Ford before this season.

“I am excited for this next step in my career with Ford Performance,” said Deegan in a statement. “I have raced trucks in the off-road world but to now have the opportunity to race trucks next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a dream come true. I have some great partners already behind me for next season. We have a few primaries still available and I hope that we can fill these up in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for Daytona 2021 to get here.”