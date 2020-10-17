Kansas Truck race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Brett Moffitt scored his first win of the season Saturday at Kansas Speedway, fending off teammates in the final laps.

Sheldon Creed finished second, giving GMS Racing a 1-2 finish. Austin Hill placed third and was followed by Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith. Timothy Peters, in his first race of the season, finished seventh.

Hailie Deegan placed 16th in her debut, posting the best finish by a female driver in her series debut. Johanna Long had held the record since July 2010 with her 17th-place finish at what is now Lucas Oil Raceway.

POINTS

Brett Moffitt advances to next month’s championship race in Phoenix with the win. Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Zane Smith are all in transfer spots to the title race. Smith holds the final transfer position. He is seven points ahead of Grant Enfinger. Matt Crafton trails Smith by 15 points. Ben Rhodes trails Smith by 33 points. Tyler Ankrum trails Smith by 56 points.

Two races remain in the round.

