Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Round of 8 begins this weekend for Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams at Kansas Speedway.

This round will set the field for the championship race for each series next month at Phoenix Raceway.

The Kansas weekend schedule features the Truck and Xfinity Series racing Saturday. The Cup race will be Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Denny Hamlin has won the past two Cup races at Kansas, including the race there in July. Brandon Jones has won the past two Xfinity races at Kansas, including the race there in July. The Truck Series had a doubleheader a Kansas in July. Austin Hill and Matt Crafton each won that weekend.

The Round of 8 features races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville.

Kansas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 16

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ARCA haulers enter garage (screening in progress)

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — ARCA garage access screening in progress

11 a.m. — ARCA garage opens

4 – 4:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (in groups)

4 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. — Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

8:20 p.m. — ARCA drivers report to their vehicles on the grid

8:30 p.m. — ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

11 p.m. — ARCA haulers exit garage

Saturday, Oct. 17

7 – 9 a.m. — Truck Series haulers enter garage (screening & equipment unload)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

9 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

9:30 – 10 a.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

10 a.m. – noon — Xfinity haulers enter garage (screening & equipment unload)

Noon – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress

Noon — Xfinity garage opens

3:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles on the grid

4 p.m. — Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

6 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:50 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to their vehicles on the grid

7 p.m. — Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit garage

9 – 11 p.m. — Cup haulers enter garage (screening & equipment unload)

10:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers exit garage

Sunday, Oct. 18

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening

8 a.m. — Cup garage opens

2:10 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their vehicles on the grid

2:15 p.m. — Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit