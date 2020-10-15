Dale Jr. announces birth of second child

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the birth of his second daughter Monday on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

Earnhardt said his daughter takes the middle name from wife Amy (Nicole) and the middle name from Earnhardt’s mother Brenda (Lorraine).

“It’s been an awesome week of bliss,” Earnhardt said on his podcast.

Earnhardt talked on the podcast about how his daughter is doing since coming home and who she looks like.

“With Nicole … I look at her and I see so much of myself,” Earnhardt said. “It’s like looking at a mirror when I look at her.”

Earnhardt and Amy have a 2-year-old daughter Isla. Earnhardt also shares on the podcast Isla’s reaction to seeing her little sister.

Earnhardt will be on the NBC broadcast of Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway.