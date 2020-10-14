Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Noah Gragson will lead the Kansas Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag Saturday night.

The race is the opening event of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Gragson comes to Kansas after his runner-up finish to AJ Allmendinger in last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Gragson will be joined on the front row at Kansas by Austin Cindric. Daniel Hemric will start third and be followed by Ross Chastain and Brandon Jones.

Gragson enters this round of the playoffs holding the fourth and final transfer spot to the championship race. He is two points ahead of Justin Haley, who will starts ninth in Saturday’s race (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The Round of 8 includes races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville. The title race will be Nov. 7 at Phoenix.

The Kansas Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas

Race time: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile course)

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Saturday at Kansas (134 laps, 201 miles), 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Cup race: Sunday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC