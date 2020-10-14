Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chandler Smith will lead the Kansas Truck starting lineup to the green flag Saturday afternoon.

The race is the opening event in the Round of 8 playoffs for the series.

Smith will be joined on the front row by Ben Rhodes. Brett Moffitt will start third and be followed by Sheldon Creed and reigning series champion Matt Crafton.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

The Round of 8 includes races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville. This round will set the field for the championship race. The title race will be Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Kansas Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas

Race time: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile course)

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (200 laps, 300 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Sunday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC