Kansas entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

All three continue their playoffs. Four races remain in the season for each series.

Here are the preliminary Kansas entry lists:

Cup – Hollywood Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Forty cars are entered for the opening race in the Round of 8 playoffs.

Denny Hamlin won there in July, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Kansas Lottery 300 (7 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-six cars are entered for the opening race in the Round of 8 playoffs for the series.

Brandon Jones won there in July. Austin Cindric was second. Harrison Burton placed third.

Click here for entry list

Truck – Clean Harbors 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox)

Thirty-six trucks are entered in the opening race in the Round of 8 playoffs for the series.

Hailie Deegan is scheduled to make her Truck Series debut, driving the No. 17 truck for DGR-Crosley.

Austin Hill and Matt Crafton were the July doubleheader winners at Kansas.

Click here for entry list