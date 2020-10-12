Xfinity playoff standings entering Round of 8

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Justin Allgaier remains in position to return to the Xfinity Series championship race for a second consecutive year.

Allgaier is one of the eight drivers left in the Xfinity playoff standings heading into the third round, which begins Saturday at Kansas Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The remaining playoff drivers are: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Ryan Sieg.

The breakdown by teams: Two with JR Motorsports (Allgaier, Gragson), two with Kaulig Racing (Haley and Chastain) and one each from Stewart-Haas Racing (Briscoe), Team Penske (Cindric), Joe Gibbs Racing (Jones) and RSS Racing (Sieg).

The Round of 8 features races at Kansas Speedway, Oct. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and Oct. 31 at Martinsville Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Drivers in red are below the cutline in the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers in yellow hold the four spots for the championship race. No driver has clinched a spot to the title race, which will be held Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.