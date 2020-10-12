Roval winners and losers

WINNERS

Chase Elliott — Cannot be beat on a road course. Even after pitting for a loose wheel that put him at the back of the field, Elliott roared to his fourth consecutive road course victory. He’s only the second driver to win as many road course races in a row (Jeff Gordon won six in a row).

Erik Jones — His third-place finish is his fourth consecutive top-10 finish and his third top five in that stretch. “We’re doing what we’re supposed to do, up and running in the top five each and every week,” Jones said.

Alex Bowman — His eighth-place finish was his worst finish in his third Roval starts (that’s how good he has been). The final also was good enough to advance to the Round of 8.

AJ Allmendinger — He survived the heavy rains that the Xfinity Series raced in on Saturday at the Charlotte Roval to win that race.

Chevrolet — Chase Elliott’s win was its seventh win of the season, matching its highest victory total since winning 10 races in 2017.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — A season of disappointment continues. He remains winless and became the first reigning Cup champion to be eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. “We knew it coming into this round that this was going to be the hardest round for us to get through,” Busch said. “Pretty much impossible and it was. We weren’t able to make up enough or get a win. We’ll just have to fight for a win here the rest of the year.”

John Hunter Nemechek — His 36th-place result snapped a streak of three consecutive top-20 finishes.