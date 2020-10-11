Cup clinch scenarios at Charlotte Roval

The field of 12 playoff contenders will be cut to eight after today’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
Kurt Busch secured a spot in the next round by winning at Las Vegas. Last weekend at Talladega, Denny Hamlin’s win moved him on to the next round.
The remaining six spots are open and will be set in today’s race.
Here are the clinch scenarios for each of the remaining 10 playoff drivers.
Can clinch by points
If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 6th winless driver in the standings.
Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 8 points
Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 35 points
Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 44 points
Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 49 points
Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 54 points
Joey Logano: Would clinch with 55 points
Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help
Other scenarios
If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the seventh winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman or Joey Logano and being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.
Kevin Harvick: Would clinch regardless of finish
Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 15 points
Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 24 points
Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 29 points
Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 34 points
Joey Logano: Would clinch with 35 points
Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help