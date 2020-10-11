Cup clinch scenarios at Charlotte Roval

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field of 12 playoff contenders will be cut to eight after today’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kurt Busch secured a spot in the next round by winning at Las Vegas. Last weekend at Talladega, Denny Hamlin’s win moved him on to the next round.

The remaining six spots are open and will be set in today’s race.

Here are the clinch scenarios for each of the remaining 10 playoff drivers.

Can clinch by points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 6th winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 8 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 35 points

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 44 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 49 points

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 54 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 55 points

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help

Other scenarios

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the seventh winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman or Joey Logano and being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch regardless of finish

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 15 points

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 24 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 29 points

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 34 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 35 points

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help