CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer was evaluated and released from the infield care center Sunday after being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a 10th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

After climbing from his No. 14 Ford, Bowyer slumped against the car while sitting on the pavement. He was excused from his postrace media obligations by NASCAR because of the care center visit.

“I’m good,” Bowyer said via a Stewart-Haas Racing representative afterward.

“Was definitely out of gas. Another couple (or) three laps, and I’d have been on the ground after the race crappie floppin’. Self inflicted, I shouldn’t have knocked the power steering out.”

The Bank of America 400 (which was won by Chase Elliott for the second consecutive season) was an eventful race that followed an eventful week for Bowyer, who announced Thursday that he would be ending his Cup career to join Fox Sports as a full-time analyst next season.

Bowyer started 11th Sunday but moved into first place on Lap 13 and stayed up front for much of the first two stages while leading nine laps.

After pitting during a Lap 71 caution, he restarted 19th and was caught in heavy traffic through the infield section of the road course.

Contact with other cars caused damage to his car’s nose while apparently affecting his power steering, causing his car to fall off the pace and outside the top 30. But he still gained six spots in the final 10 laps, giving him something to build on heading into the last four races of his full-time Cup career.