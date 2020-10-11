Charlotte Roval results, driver points report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott won his fourth consecutive road course victory Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The race was the final event of the Round of 12. Four drivers were eliminated.

Joey Logano finished second and was followed by Erik Jones, Kurt Busch and 2018 Roval winner Ryan Blaney.

Hendrick Motorsports placed three drivers in the top. Along with Elliott’s win, William Byron finished sixth and Alex Bowman was eighth.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola each entered Sunday’s race outside a transfer spot. All four failed to advance to the Round of 8.

Click here for points report

Moving on in the Cup playoffs are: Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Click here for points entering Round of 8