Sunday Cup race at Charlotte Roval: Start time, forecast, TV

Playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. What more could you want?

How about rain?

Goodyear will have its rain tires for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Drivers will race in the wet weather unless there is puddling, heavy rain or lightning.

Kyle Busch seeks to avoid being the first reigning champion eliminated this early in the playoffs since the current format debuted in 2014. He enters the race tied with Austin Dillon 21 points behind Joey Logano for the final transfer spot. Only Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have clinched spots to the Round of 8 with their wins in this round.

Sunday’s race is the third at the Charlotte Roval. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural event in 2018 after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final chicane on the last lap. Chase Elliott won last year’s race.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at the Charlotte Roval:

(All times are Eastern)

START: “This is Us” actor Justin Hartley will give the command at 2:20 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:32 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 1:55 p.m. Driver intros at 2 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:13 p.m. by David Chadwick, founding pastor at Moments of Hope Church. The national anthem will be performed by Season 14 of “The Voice” contestants Pryor & Lee at 2:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (252.88 miles) around the 2.32-mile course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and an 84% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin went from fifth to first on the last lap of triple overtime to win last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Erik Jones placed second. Ty Dillon finished third.

LAST RACE AT Charlotte Roval: Chase Elliott overcame a crash on a restart to win last year’s playoff race. Alex Bowman finished second. Kevin Harvick was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

