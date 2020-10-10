Xfinity Charlotte Roval results, driver points report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AJ Allmendinger took the lead from Chase Briscoe on the overtime restart and won Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race in the rain at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Noah Gragson finished second in the Xfinity Charlotte Roval results. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain.

POINTS

Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett each entered the elimination race outside a transfer spot. All four failed to advance.

Advancing to the Round of 8 are Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and Ross Chastain.

