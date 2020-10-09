Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs ends with Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval.

It’s the series’ third and final road course race of the year and will determine the field for the Round of 8.

Four drivers will be eliminated.

Here is all the info for Saturday’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Roval:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:25 p.m by Gerald Petkau. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:37 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:18 p.m. by Nick Terry of Motor Racing Outreach. The national anthem will be performed by Stephanie Owens at 3:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 67 laps (155.44 miles) around the 2.32-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBC with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 48% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Haley beat Ryan Sieg and Noah Gragson at Talladega.

LAST RACE AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: AJ Allmendinger beat Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

