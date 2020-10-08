Weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR will go road course racing for the final time this season as the Cup and Xfinity Series compete on the Charlotte Roval this weekend.

The races this weekend conclude each series’ Round of 12 in the playoffs. The Xfinity race is at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. The Cup race is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Charlotte Roval:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 9

7 – 10 a.m. – Haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)

Noon – 2 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

Saturday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Xfinity garage screening in progress

3 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 67 laps/155.44 miles (NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

8 – 10 p.m. – Cup haulers enter

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

1:55 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

2:30 p.m. – Cup race; 109 laps; 252.88 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

