Martinsville Speedway will allow a limited number of fans to attend its playoff race weekend, Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, the track announced Thursday.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be competing on the short track that weekend for their final playoff elimination races.

The reduced number of fans are in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities. Fans who have already purchased tickets to one of the races will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of social distancing throughout the venue. In addition, coolers will not be permitted, but clear bags up to 18”x18”x14” in size will be allowed.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a press release. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”

Here are the fan attendance policies for the remaining five Cup Series race weekends.

Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11)

A limited number of fans will be allowed at each of its races Oct. 10-11.

Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18)

Limited number of fans.

Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 25)

50% of capacity permitted.

Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1)

Limited number of fans for all three weekend races.

Phoenix Raceway – Championship race (Nov. 8)

Limited number of fans for all three days.

